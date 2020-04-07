Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $4.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 172,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Venator Materials by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 167,721 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

VNTR stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.38. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.24.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

