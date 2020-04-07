Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verint Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from to in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $63.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,808,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 265,847 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Verint Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.