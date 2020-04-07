VF Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VF in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VFC. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on VF from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

VFC opened at $54.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68. VF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,841,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in VF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

