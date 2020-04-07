Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,740

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,870 ($24.60) to GBX 1,740 ($22.89) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,160.45 ($28.42).

VCT opened at GBX 1,942 ($25.55) on Tuesday. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,059.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,251.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 2,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £46,980 ($61,799.53). Also, insider Richard Armitage bought 980 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,985 shares of company stock worth $6,579,060 in the last quarter.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

