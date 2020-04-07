Village Farms International Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) – Analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of VFF stock opened at C$3.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.99. Village Farms International has a one year low of C$3.01 and a one year high of C$20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

