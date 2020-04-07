Vir Biotechnology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,585 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,024% compared to the typical daily volume of 230 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $69,162,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $12,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $6,287,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000.

Shares of NYSE VIR opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

