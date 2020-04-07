Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,003 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,561,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $126,829,000 after purchasing an additional 232,863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,195,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 575,063 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

