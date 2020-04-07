W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

