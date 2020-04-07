Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.29 ($78.24).

ETR WCH opened at €48.87 ($56.83) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -3.78. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($34.93) and a fifty-two week high of €86.74 ($100.86). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

