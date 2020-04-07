Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $131.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $126.39 and last traded at $126.07, approximately 15,787,208 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 9,452,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.48.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.41.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $338.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

