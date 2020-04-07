Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $44,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 71,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,167,000 after buying an additional 266,867 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,791,000 after purchasing an additional 207,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 112,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.98. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

