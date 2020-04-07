WD-40 (WDFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. WD-40 has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.74-4.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.74-$4.83 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $178.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.09. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $153.91 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

