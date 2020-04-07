Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

NYSE:DKS opened at $22.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $99,398,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,988,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,383 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after acquiring an additional 128,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after buying an additional 114,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.