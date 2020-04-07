Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RARE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Shares of RARE opened at $51.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.11. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

