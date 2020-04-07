Wedbush Weighs in on Caleres Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Caleres in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

CAL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121,543 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

