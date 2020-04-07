Wedbush Weighs in on Verint Systems Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VRNT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $41.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,248 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 265,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

