WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCG opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.15. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.56 and a 52 week high of $350.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

