Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Westrock worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

