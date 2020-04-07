Whitbread (LON:WTB) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a report on Monday, February 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 3,340 ($43.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,123.82 ($54.25).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,569 ($33.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,344.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,202.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1.22. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

In other news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total value of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

