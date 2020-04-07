WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Up 7.7%

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.14, 1,638,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,052,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 874.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.