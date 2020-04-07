Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price rose 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.72 and last traded at $103.58, approximately 648,884 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 809,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.29.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.42. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,835,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

