Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

NYSE:WWW opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 141,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 45,456.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 368,762 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 327,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.