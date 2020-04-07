X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare X4 Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.46% -41.87% X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1303 3874 7843 356 2.54

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.78%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 47.73%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -$52.81 million -1.94 X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.07

X4 Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals rivals beat X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

