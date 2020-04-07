Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 546,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Xencor worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Xencor by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Xencor by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xencor stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.25. Xencor Inc has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

