Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Holdings Increased by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Xencor by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. Xencor Inc has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

