Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Yamaha Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $11.07 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yamaha Motor will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamaha Motor (YAMHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.