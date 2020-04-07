Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Yellow Pages in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yellow Pages’ FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$93.51 million for the quarter.

Y has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of Y opened at C$6.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.27.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

