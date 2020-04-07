Zacks: Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.23. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million.

AMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

AMK opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48.

In related news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,050.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 6,330 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $140,652.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,761 shares in the company, valued at $53,744,869.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,609.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.