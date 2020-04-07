Zacks: Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.