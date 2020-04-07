Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will report $390.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $376.77 million and the highest is $403.60 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $384.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

