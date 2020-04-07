Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $836.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce $836.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $843.50 million. Crane posted sales of $831.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Crane from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

NYSE:CR opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Crane by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 21.5% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

