Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Global Eagle Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENT opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

