Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Outfront Media by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 60.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 217,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 175,801 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

