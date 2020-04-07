Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Sealed Air also reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $456,141.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,939.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

