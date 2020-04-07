Zacks: Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Enstar Group an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESGR. TheStreet downgraded Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR opened at $163.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.31. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 36.46%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

