Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

ZUMZ stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $374.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.79. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $7,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,957 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 150,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

