Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Zymeworks worth $26,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Zymeworks by 181.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. Zymeworks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

