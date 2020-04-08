1,054,803 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,054,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $67.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

