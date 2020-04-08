1,081,683 Shares in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,081,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,761,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.08% of Sonoco Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,166,000 after buying an additional 678,862 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after buying an additional 250,891 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 377,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after buying an additional 240,740 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 519,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,045,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after buying an additional 143,736 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.
Shares of SON opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.
Sonoco Products Profile
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
