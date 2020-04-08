12,200 Shares in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omeros by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Omeros by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Omeros by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMER. BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $774.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

