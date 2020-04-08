1,331,718 Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,331,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,343,000. Norges Bank owned 0.99% of FLIR Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,716,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,642,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,228,000 after purchasing an additional 115,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,938,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.36.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

