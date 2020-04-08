13,520,572 Shares in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,520,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,388,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.04% of Encana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Encana in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encana in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Encana by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Encana by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Encana alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ECA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

Encana stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Encana Corp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.