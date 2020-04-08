136,875 Shares in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 136,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMC opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. United Microelectronics Corp has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. China International Capital upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

