13,862,235 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,862,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,476,000. Norges Bank owned 1.46% of Yamana Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,293,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

AUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.