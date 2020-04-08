1,436 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,640,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $704.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $940.28. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $796.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $831.42.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

