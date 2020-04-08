16,650 Shares in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Solar Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Solar Capital news, Director David Wachter purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peteka purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 245,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $522.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. Solar Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. Analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Solar Capital Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

