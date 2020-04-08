1,823 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $146.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

