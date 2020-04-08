2,168 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.69.

Netflix stock opened at $372.28 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.80. The stock has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

