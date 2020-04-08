315,170 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 315,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,936,000. Norges Bank owned 0.78% of Pool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $191.58 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $159.71 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from to in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.60.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

