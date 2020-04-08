3,644,612 Shares in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,644,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,931,000. Norges Bank owned 2.22% of Chemours as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.40. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In related news, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

